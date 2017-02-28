

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 20-year-old is facing a list of charges after firearms were discharged in the air and at a home in East York.

According to Toronto police, some sort of altercation broke out between two men at a home near Greenwood and Mortimer avenues on Feb. 22.

During the incident, one suspect brandished a loaded firearm and pointed it at another person in the residence.

The two men involved in the altercation were then removed from the residence but continued to argue outside. At one point, two shots were fired, one in the direction of the home.

Police said the men fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant that allegedly yielded a .380 calibre semi-automatic firearm.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Shamar Tynes has been charged with more than a dozen charges including using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, recklessly discharging a firearm as to risk the life or safety of another person, carry a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.