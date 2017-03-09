

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Two suspects are facing charges after police say they used fraudulent gift cards to purchase Canada Goose jackets at Sail Canada stores across the GTA.

Police in Halton say the investigation began in October of 2016 after two people made “suspicious purchases” at a Sail Canada retail location in Burlington.

The retail outlet was able to determine that the digital gift cards had been purchased using stolen credit cards and that several other similar purchases had occurred at other locations in the GTA.

The price of a Canada Goose jacket at Sail Canada ranges from $550 to $950 each.

According to police, a total of 71 digital gift cards were purchased using credit card numbers from 19 different victims from both the U.S. and Canada.

Police say two suspects, identified as 29-year-old Scarborough-resident Li De Huang and 27-year-old Mississauga-resident Jun Wang, have been charged with fraud over $5,000, multiple counts of identity fraud and unauthorized use of credit card data.

Both are expected to appear in a Milton courtroom on March 29.