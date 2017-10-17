

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The operators and staff of an unlicensed Vaughan-based support centre are facing charges related to the alleged abuse of people with disabilities in their care.

Police in York Region say they began investigating the Hope Centre, located on Romina Drive, in August after a family member reported concerns about possible abuse.

They were able to identify additional victims throughout the course of their investigation.

The centre’s owner, her son and her husband were arrested on Oct. 13 after police executed a search warrant at the facility.

A suspect identified as 47-year-old Rosalina Panetta has been charged with failing to provide necessaries of life, assault and fraud.

Twenty-seven-year-old Onofino DeFina has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, forcible confinement and assault.

A third suspect, identified as 41-year-old Kleinberg resident Giusepe Morana, was also charged with assault.

Police say they continue to investigate claims related to the centre and urge anyone with information about the facility to call them or Crime Stoppers.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

All of the accused are expected to appear in court on Nov. 17.