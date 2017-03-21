Featured
Charges laid after alleged human trafficking victim calls 911 for help
Ali Gulud has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Georgina. (York Regional Police handout)
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 11:32AM EDT
Three people are facing human trafficking-related charges after police say they were called to a home in Georgina where a woman was being held against her will.
In a news release issued by York Regional Police Tuesday, investigators said shortly before 11 p.m. on March 12, officers received a 911 call from a woman who was being confined in an unknown location for the purpose of prostitution.
Officers were able to determine the location of the call and eventually tracked down the victim at a home in Georgina.
When they arrived at the residence, police said three male suspects were arrested and are now facing charges.
Ahmed Sheikh, 26, of Richmond Hill, Ali Gulud, a 45-year-old Montreal resident, and a 17-year-old male who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act have been charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault, and trafficking in persons.
Additionally, Sheikh has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, material benefit from trafficking in persons, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, trafficking cocaine and breaching probation.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact York Regional Police’s Human Trafficking unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Durham board changing start and end times for 28 schools
- Extreme cold weather alert issued for city ahead of temperature drop tonight
- Funeral for St. Catharines boy set for Friday as hunt for stepfather continues
- Charges laid after alleged human trafficking victim calls 911 for help
- Red dresses at U of T are ‘striking’ reminder of violence against Indigenous women