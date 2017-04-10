

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





Motorists may notice some changes along the eastbound Gardiner Expressway downtown this morning ahead of a major long-term ramp closure.

The city will be shutting down and replacing the ramp from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway to York, Bay and Yonge streets next week until January 2018.

Starting today, drivers will be able to access eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway ramp at Spadina Avenue.

The York-Bay-Yonge ramp will permanently close on April 17 at 5 a.m.

In a news release issued last week, the city said during the construction work, drivers will still be able to access the downtown core by using the Jameson Avenue, Spadina Avenue and Jarvis Street ramps.

Harbour Street will also be down to two lanes through the construction area.

The project will include the widening of Harbour Street to four lanes from Lower Simcoe Street to Bay Street.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner and Lake Shore Boulevard will not be impacted by the construction project.

“To maintain traffic flow in the area, traffic signal timing on alternative routes will be adjusted to minimize congestion and enhanced signage will be installed to advise motorists of the ongoing work,” the city’s news release read.

“Motorists should expect delays and plan routes accordingly.”