Featured
Case of Pickering man accused in fatal hit-and-run of construction worker put over
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal collision near Midland and Eglinton avenues on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (Jorge Costa/CTV Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:29AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 9:50AM EST
The case of a 28-year-old Pickering man accused of fatally hitting and killing a construction worker while attempting to evade police has been put over to Feb. 2.
According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, a Toronto police officer attempted to stop a white BMW heading east on Eglinton Avenue near Midland Avenue on Oct. 12 when the vehicle sped away prompting an pursuit.
It is alleged that the driver of the BMW struck a construction worker, who was cutting concrete at the time, and fled.
The 41-year-old worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier this month, Toronto police confirmed a suspect had been charged in connection with the fatal collision.
Jovon Henry has been charged with flight causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and using a plate that was not authorized.
He made a brief appearance in court via video in court this morning where the case was put over to Feb. 2.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- City councillor wants expert panel to examine commuter parking shortage
- Male construction worker seriously injured after steel beam falls on him
- Police: Shots fired in lobby of Etobicoke apartment building
- Progressive Conservatives raised $12.6M in 2016, double the Liberals' tally
- Case of Pickering man accused in fatal hit-and-run of construction worker put over
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Driving examiner, pedestrian struck by driver taking road test 1
- Male construction worker seriously injured after steel beam falls on him
- Man struck by transit bus in Whitby dies in hospital
- Family of man left in coma after Gardiner crash pleads for outstanding driver to come forward 2
- Male found in vehicle suffering from stab wound in East York
Advertisement