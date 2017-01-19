

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The case of a 28-year-old Pickering man accused of fatally hitting and killing a construction worker while attempting to evade police has been put over to Feb. 2.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, a Toronto police officer attempted to stop a white BMW heading east on Eglinton Avenue near Midland Avenue on Oct. 12 when the vehicle sped away prompting an pursuit.

It is alleged that the driver of the BMW struck a construction worker, who was cutting concrete at the time, and fled.

The 41-year-old worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this month, Toronto police confirmed a suspect had been charged in connection with the fatal collision.

Jovon Henry has been charged with flight causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and using a plate that was not authorized.

He made a brief appearance in court via video in court this morning where the case was put over to Feb. 2.