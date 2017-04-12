

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Careless smoking was the cause of a devastating fire in Brampton that killed three members of the same family, the Ontario Fire Marshal has confirmed.

The fire broke out on the main floor of a home on Madison Street, near Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, shortly after 4 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Nine-year-old Zoya Kapadia was rescued from the burning home by a man visiting a tenant of the basement apartment. She suffered severe burns to her hands and was treated in hospital.

The little girl’s mother, father and 19-year-old sister were killed in the fire. They were found dead in the home a short time after Kapadia was rescued.

The man who saved the little girl told CTV News Toronto at the time that he didn’t hear any alarms ringing when he smelled smoke that morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal confirmed Wednesday that the fire was a result of careless smoking.

Rick Derstroff, the supervisor of fire investigations with the OFM, also told CP24 that the main floor of the home was not equipped with working smoke alarms.