Caregiver charged after boy found strapped in car dies in hospital
A window of the burgundy Hyundai sedan in this photo appears to be smashed and a black car seat can seen in this image from where a child was found inside a hot car on Sept. 21, 2017. The child was pronounced dead in hospital. (Scott Lightfoot/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 5:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 8:02AM EDT
A caregiver who was responsible for a boy who died after he was pulled from a parked car in Etobicoke on Thursday will be charged criminally, police say.
The boy, believed to be four years old, was found in a car parked at 299 Mill Road in Etobicoke at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
A woman working in the building told CTV News Toronto that the child was found by a cleaning crew visiting the building.
The windows of the vehicle were smashed and the boy was pulled out along with his car seat.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 the caregiver, identified as 50-year-old Zeljna Kosovac, will be charged with criminal negligence causing death.
She is scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Temperatures reached a high of 27 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.