

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The Dundas Street West studio belonging to renowned celebrity photographer George Pimentel is in ruins after a vehicle slammed through the front of the building early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle hit a gas main and a hydro pole before slamming into the front of the building, which is located on Dundas Street at Margueretta Street.

Police say that the driver was out of the vehicle by the time officers arrived but was apprehended a short time later.

Charges are pending in the case.

“That building was originally my father’s building. When my parents immigrated to Canada, he opened up that studio in 1975. It is our heritage,” Pimentel told CP24 from Ottawa, where he is photographing the Junos. “That car could have easily went through Wallflower, which is a bar next door with lots of people. I am grateful the car went through my studio instead of theirs.”

The damage to Pimentel’s studio is extensive but the photographer said that he is insured and plans to rebuild.

He said that he is mostly just grateful that he and his staff were away from the building at the time.

“That window front is everything for me. It is an opportunity for me to showcase my work through that window. It is kind of like a shrine to Hollywood. But I have to try to be positive about this,” he said. “We can rebuild the studios and I can reprint the photos and I can make it look better than it ever was.”

Police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the collision.

As part of that investigation, police are looking into whether the vehicle may have been the same one that fled the scene after striking a pedestrian near Bloor and Margueretta streets earlier in the morning.

The pedestrian sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in that crash.