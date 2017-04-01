

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The Dundas Street West studio belonging to renowned celebrity photographer George Pimentel is in ruins after a vehicle slammed through the front of the building early Saturday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was spotted driving erratically in the Bloor Street and Margueretta Street area at around 2:15 a.m. Police say that the vehicle struck two pedestrians, one on Bloor Street and another on Margueretta Street. Both of sustained minor injuries but only one of them went to hospital.

The vehicle then continued southbound, hitting several parked cars along the way.

The vehicle then jumped a curb on Dundas Street, hit a gas line and slammed into the front of Pimentel’s studio, located on the south side of the street at Margueretta Street.

At that point, police say the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away from the scene only to have a number of witnesses give chase. Police then arrested the driver nearby.

Surveillance footage from inside the studio that was obtained by CP24 shows a female passenger getting out of the vehicle along with the driver. Police say that they have since questioned that woman but did not take her into custody.

Meanwhile, the damage to Pimentel’s studio is extensive.

“That building was originally my father’s building. When my parents immigrated to Canada, he opened up that studio in 1975. It is our heritage,” Pimentel told CP24 from Ottawa, where he is photographing the Junos. “That car could have easily went through Wallflower, which is a bar next door with lots of people. I am grateful the car went through my studio instead of theirs.”

Pimentel said that he is still in “shock” over the damage caused to his studio but he said that he is insured and plans to rebuild.

He added that he is mostly just grateful that he and his staff were away from the building at the time.

“That window front is everything for me. It is an opportunity for me to showcase my work through that window. It is kind of like a shrine to Hollywood. But I have to try to be positive about this,” he said. “We can rebuild the studios and I can reprint the photos and I can make it look better than it ever was.”

Police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The driver was treated for minor injuries after the crash but is now in custody at 11 Division.

Anthony Lewis, 29, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under a suspension.