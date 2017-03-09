

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Cannabis Culture pot dispensaries across Ontario have been raided by police while their owners, Marc and Jodie Emery, await a bail hearing in Toronto.

The raids are part of an investigation dubbed ‘Project Gator’ on behalf of Toronto police in Hamilton, Vancouver and Toronto.

Toronto Police spokesperson Mark Pugash told CP24 that 11 warrants were executed in Toronto, the Hamilton-area and Vancouver.

Five people have also been arrested.

“Of the warrants executed, five were at Cannabis Culture locations in Toronto, one in Hamilton and one in Vancouver. And then four warrants executed at residences in Toronto, Stoney Creek and Vancouver,” he said.

A Cannabis Culture pot dispensary on Church Street near Wellesley Street and one on Queen Street near Broadview Avenue are among the locations that have been raided.

A newly-opened Cannabis Culture location in Ottawa was also raided, though it’s unclear whether it’s connected to the Toronto police effort.

Police say they will provide the media with information on potential charges as soon as they’re confirmed.

Pugash said that police will continue to enforce the law against storefront marijuana dispensaries until legal changes are made.

“The law is clear. Despite what the dispensary owners and advocates will try to tell you, that the law has a grey area – there is no grey area. It’s against the law,” he said. “People who are running these illegal businesses are making large amounts of money. The law says it’s illegal and we will continue to enforce the law.”

Emery's arrested at Pearson Airport

Earlier today, a lawyer who previously represented pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery said that the pair were arrested in Toronto Wednesday night.

Lawyer Kirk Tousaw said in a Facebook post that the husband and wife duo behind a growing pot dispensary empire were taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport last night and are being held as they await a bail hearing scheduled for this morning.

The Emerys – often referred to as the ‘Prince and Princess of Pot’ -- are marijuana activists and owners of the Cannabis Culture dispensary chain. They currently operate 19 locations in cities like Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and most recently, Ottawa.

They currently run five locations in Toronto.

@CannabisCulture your Queen broadview shop is full of cops pic.twitter.com/5Vo7t8mKgn — Sunny J (@socialdynamo) March 9, 2017

Tousaw said in a comment on his Facebook post that it’s unclear why the Emery’s were arrested and what they’re being charged with but that it’s “likely related to dispensaries.”

The Cannabis Culture Twitter account also confirmed the Emery’s arrests, pairing their tweet with a “Free Jodie and Marc Emery” image.

Marc Emery posted on Facebook Wednesday night that he and Jodie were headed to Spannabis, a cannabis festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Raids coordinated effort by Toronto police

A Facebook livestream by a man who identified himself as an employee of a Cannabis Culture location in Hamilton claims local officers confiscated all employees’ phones.

“They’re just taking everybody’s names and everybody’s phones and kicking us loose,” he said in the livestream. “It has to do with Toronto, they said.”

At one point, the man motions toward the store’s front door and says, “There are Toronto cops in there.”

Marc Emery was previously arrested at a Cannabis Culture location in Montreal back in December where he was charged with drug trafficking.

Last year, the provincial government announced it would pursue legalization in 2017. Despite this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stressed that the shops remain illegal while the process is underway.

Pugash said that he believes the public is becoming more aware of apparent “risks” associated with marijuana dispensaries and their products.

He cited a recent plea by Toronto police officers who asked marijuana dispensary owners and employees to report the growing number of robberies at the shops to authorities.

“Independent news outlets have analyzed product bought from dispensaries and found that it contains elements of insecticides, rat feces and mold. There is a considerable danger, nobody knows where it comes from,” he said.

“Nobody knows whether or not there’s been any quality control and so you really are taking chances and when you couple that with the recent spate of violent armed robberies we’ve seen at dispensaries, I think the picture most people have of lawless enterprises is absolutely a clear one.”