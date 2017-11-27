

The Canadian Press





Some Canadians are trapped in Bali after Indonesian authorities ordered 100,000 people to flee from an erupting volcano that has prompted the closure of the international airport.

Among them is Chantal Desjardins, a Montreal-based media personality and standup comic who was due to fly out Tuesday.

Desjardins tells The Canadian Press that local reports suggest the biggest eruption is yet to come, so the situation is "getting a little bit real now."

She's at a hotel about 70 kilometres away, so there's no word on evacuating her area for now.

Desjardins says according to her airline, the earliest she'll be able to leave is Dec. 5.

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark grey ash about 3,000 metres into the atmosphere since the weekend and lava is welling up in the crater, sometimes reflected as a reddish-yellow glow in the ash plumes.

Its explosions can be heard about 12 kilometres away.

The country raised its volcano alert to the highest level early Monday and expanded the danger zone to 10 kilometres.

-- With files from Associated Press