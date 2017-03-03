

The Canadian Press





A showdown of Canada's biggest male superstars will unfold Sunday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Justin Bieber, Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd are all vying for the male artist of the year award, up against country singer Luke Bryan, the only non-Canadian in the category.

It's one of the top awards in an evening that's full of Canadian contenders.

Drake has the most nominations -- he's up for 12 awards, including hip hop artist of the year -- while the Weeknd is also nominated for best R&B artist.

In the dance song category it's a battle of the Biebers as two hits featuring his vocals are up against each other. Major Lazer's song "Cold Water" and DJ Snake's "Let Me Love You" both feature the pop superstar's touch.

Several other Canadian acts are also vying for awards, including Alessia Cara for best new pop artist and the Strumbellas, in both the alternative rock artist and new rock categories.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air Sunday on CTV Two.