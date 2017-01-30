Featured
Canadian political leaders react to Quebec City mosque shooting
Police respond to a fatal shooting at an Islamic cultural centre in Quebec City Sunday January 29, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 7:52AM EST
Canada's political leaders reacted Sunday to word of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque involving six fatalities and eight injuries, here are some of their comments:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard
Le #Québec rejette catégoriquement cette violence barbare. Toute notre solidarité aux proches des victimes, des blessés et à leur famille.— Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017
NDP leader Tom Mulcair
Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred.— Tom Mulcair (@ThomasMulcair) January 30, 2017
Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose
Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice. https://t.co/KeEAs2o1IZ— Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) January 30, 2017
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne
Our hearts are heavy with the news out of Quebec City tonight. No one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada.— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 30, 2017
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark
This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight. https://t.co/j8PVr1Uq6U— Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) January 30, 2017
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017
