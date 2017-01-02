Featured
Canadian killed in Istanbul nightclub attack identified by family as Milton woman
Alaa Al-Muhandis, of Milton, is seen in this undated photograph obtained from Facebook.
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 6:00PM EST
A Canadian killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul has been identified by family members as a Milton, Ont. woman.
The attack occurred at outside the club at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed last night that a Canadian was among the 39 killed it the attack. As many as 70 others were wounded.
"We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack," Trudeau said in a released statement.
"We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account."
Family members confirmed to CTV News late Monday afternoon that Alaa Al-Muhandis had been killed in the attack.
- With files from The Associated Press.
