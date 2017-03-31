Featured
Canada wins silver, bronze in women's competition at figure skating worlds
Kaetlyn Osmond, of Canada, skates her short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 3:12PM EDT
HELSINKI -- Canada has won a pair of medals in the women's competition at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki.
Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., won the silver medal with a score of 218.13, while Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took bronze with 213.52 points.
It's the first time Canada has won two medals in the event.
Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva won gold with a score of 233.41.
