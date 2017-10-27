

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Toronto Police for a federal inmate who allegedly breached parole.

Darren Verge, 40, is described as six-feet, 181-pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a spider web on the top of his head and neck tattoo of an ice cream bar with the words “Super Sandwich.”

Police say he’s known to visit Niagara, St. Catharines, Welland and the Greater Toronto Area.

He’s serving a two-year and one month sentence for possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats to cause death, assault and assaulting a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)