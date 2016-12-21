

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Ahead of turning 150 years old, Canada has been named the top country to visit in 2017 by Lonely Planet.

Lonely Planet recently released their picks for the 2017 edition of “Best in Travel” including the top 10 countries, cities, regions, and travel bargains for the New Year.

The travel publisher said the boost in Canada’s popularity comes amid Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first year as leader.

In their report, Lonely Planet said that Canada’s ranking was “bolstered by the wave of positivity unleashed by its energetic new leader Justin Trudeau.”

Furthermore, the online report also mentions Canada’s reputation for its politeness and inclusiveness, making it appealing to those overseas.

Lonely Planet also reported that the weak Canadian dollar is a good thing for international visitors travelling to Canada.

Along with Canada, the top five countries on their list also included Colombia, Finland, Dominica, and Nepal.

As well, other Canadian major cities have gained widespread attention for being some of the most livable cities in the world. Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s “livability ranking” report in 2016.

The country’s capital will be hosting a collection of events leading up to Canada’s sesquicentennial - the marking of 150 years since confederation on July 1. Visitors will be able to participate in the events planned throughout the upcoming year including new exhibitions at Ottawa’s national museum and a world skating competition down the Rideau Canal. As Canada’s big day approaches, the city of Ottawa will announce more events and celebrations.