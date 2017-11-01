

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says annual vehicle sales are easily on track to cruise past two million for the first time after another record-setting month.

The consulting firm says October sales hit about 164,200 vehicles for a 6.3 per cent increase from the same month last year.

October's numbers brought total sales this year to about 1.76 million, up 5.6 per cent from last year, with every month but April hitting a new record.

General Motors led the pack last month with its sales up 26.5 per cent at 26,847 units.

GM's chief rival Ford followed closely behind, with its sales down two per cent at 21,068 units.

That puts GM within 10,000 units of Ford, the biggest overall seller in 2017, for total sales so far this year.

DesRosiers says October's total sales included about 115,400 light trucks, up 13.6 per cent, while passenger car sales were down 7.9 per cent at about 48,800 units.