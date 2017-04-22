

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A mother and her three children have gone missing in Brampton but police say there are no concerns for their safety at this time.

Police say that the family was visiting from Calgary at the time of their disappearance.

They were last seen by relatives in Brampton on Friday.

The mother has been identified as 34-year-old Oluseun Ogunfadebo.

She is believed to be driving a white, 2007 Nissan Armada with Alberta licence plate # BLZ2627