

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Voters in federal byelections in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta appear to be sticking to the script, giving the Conservatives commanding leads in Calgary and backing the Liberals in Montreal, Ottawa and Markham.

In the Montreal riding of Saint-Laurent, Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos took an early lead with just over 50 per cent of the vote, leaving Conservative rival Jimmy Yu a distant second with 24.6 per cent.

In Markham-Thornhill, Liberal hopeful Mary Ng had 54.2 per cent of the vote, although her closest rival, Tory candidate Ragavan Paranchothy, was making a strong showing with 36.9 per cent.

In Ottawa-Vanier, the Liberals were also leading: Mona Fortier had 55.1 per cent of the vote with only a handful of polls reporting, while the NDP candidate, Emilie Taman, had 26.5 per cent.

In the Alberta ridings of Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore, formerly held by Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney, respectively, the dominance of the Conservatives was unmistakable.

In Heritage, Bob Benzen was leading with 67.7 per cent, trailed by the Liberals' Scott Forsyth at 23.9 per cent, while in Midnapore, Stephanie Kusie was running away with the vote at 78 per cent.