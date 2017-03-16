

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A driver has serious injuries following a bus rollover on Highway 401 in North York.

It happened sometime before 10 a.m. in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Allen Road.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver was the only person in the bus at the time and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Our investigations are on scene right now trying to determine exactly what happened,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the highway to Bathurst Street.

OPP say motorists should expect heavy delays in the area until the crash is cleared.