

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police in Barrie, Ont., say they eventually caught up to a pair of alleged jewelry thieves shortly after they made a sneaky escape when one was caught by the store owner.

Investigators say a man went into a jewelry store in a mall early Tuesday afternoon, grabbed a corner display case and ran from the mall.

They say the store owner caught up with the man outside the mall, but not before the suspect has tossed the display case, strewing jewelry all over the ground.

Police say a passerby approached and offered to hold the man while the owner collected the jewelry, but as soon as the owner began collecting his property, the passerby helped the accused up and gave him his car keys.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and the passerby ran from the parking lot.

Police say they traced the car to a home where they arrested two brothers -- aged 20 and 28 -- who are now charged with theft under $5,000.