

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A Brampton massage therapist is facing charges after three people came forward with sex assault allegations.

Police were told the sex assaults took place while visiting various massage therapy businesses within Peel region between March 2014 and March 2016.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Fernando Vigon-Campuzano, was a registered massage therapist during the time.

On Wednesday, Vigon-Campuzano was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Brampton court on May 29.