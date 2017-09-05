

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police say he sped away from an Ontario Provincial Police officer during a traffic stop in Mississauga, dragging the officer hundreds of feet.

OPP Const. Patrick Chatelain had just pulled over a vehicle near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street on Monday morning when the driver suddenly sped off.

Chatelain, a four-year veteran of the force, was allegedly dragged about two hundred feet down the roadway by the fleeing vehicle.

Chatelain was transported by paramedics with police escort to Sunnybrook Hospital with what was described at the time as critical injuries.

Later Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that Chatelain suffered minor injuries. He returned home the same day and is expected to make a full recovery.

At around 6 p.m. the same day, Peel Regional Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Trailwood Drive – a short distance away from the scene of the crash.

A suspect was arrested a short time later.

A suspect identified as Brampton resident Ian Anthony Green was charged Tuesday with obstruction of a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident calling bodily harm.

Investigators previously said that there were three other people inside the vehicle when it took off, but police have not said whether those passengers are still being sought.

Peel Regional Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured the incident via dashboard camera to contact them.