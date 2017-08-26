Brampton fire that sent seven people to hospital likely deliberately set: police
Firefighters are shown at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in Brampton early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 10:01AM EDT
Seven people were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation following a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton apartment building Saturday morning.
It happened at a building on Kings Cross Road near Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road at around 4:15 a.m.
Police say that they believe a couch on the eight floor of the building was deliberately set ablaze, causing the fire.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.