

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Seven people were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation following a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton apartment building Saturday morning.

It happened at a building on Kings Cross Road near Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road at around 4:15 a.m.

Police say that they believe a couch on the eight floor of the building was deliberately set ablaze, causing the fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.