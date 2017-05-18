Brampton driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting teen students
Atif Munir, 46, is shown in this handout photo. The Brampton driving instructor is facing two counts of sexual assault. (Peel Regional Police)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 9:55AM EDT
A 46-year-old Brampton driving instructor is facing charges after police say two of his teenaged students were sexually assaulted.
Police in Peel Region launched an investigation after students of the suspect reported being assaulted in April and May of this year.
According to police, the man has worked at several driving schools in the Brampton area and has held the position for the past seven years.
A suspect identified as Atif Munir has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Investigators are concerned that there may be more victims and urge anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
