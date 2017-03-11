

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Brampton dentist is back at work this weekend despite being charged with indecent exposure in relation to a Feb. 16 incident involving young girls near a Florida high school.

According to Florida police, Dr. Ron Rohringer was jailed in Lake Worth, Fla. after he was accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of several girls on school property.

Since these incidents, Dr. Rohringer has returned to Canada and continues to work as a full-time dentist and part-time comedian, but police say he is being watched closely. He works at Trinity Dental Care, located at 140 Greak Lakes Drive, and Centennial Dental Office, located inside the Centennial Mall at 227 Vodden Street East.

During the time he was in custody in the United States his patients had their appointments cancelled. However, now they are shocked to hear he has returned work and is seeing patients in Brampton.

One patient told CTV News Toronto that he switched to another dentist in the same office prior to hearing about these allegations because he believed the dentist spoke too much about himself.

When asked about Dr. Rohringer’s return one patient said, “I don’t know. I don’t want to say. My thoughts are not good.”

Detectives working on the case in Florida said that two girls told investigators that a man driving a SUV stopped on their school property on Feb. 16 and asked them for directions to a highway.

It is alleged that while the two girls were giving the man directions he began masturbating in front of them.

A similar incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 22, 2016.

In that instance, investigators said a man also driving a SUV stopped at the school asking two other girls for directions to Walgreens.

After a photo lineup, police said the girls identified the same man in both of these incidents.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Rohringer was arrested in Miami in March but has not yet returned to Lake Worth to face his charges.

The 57-year-old man has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and two counts of trespass on school property.

When asked if the patients he was seeing today knew about these allegations, the dental office said they did not have any comment.

-With files from The Canadian Press