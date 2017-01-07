

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male driver is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday night.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Sandalwood Parkway near Highway 10 at around 7:30 p.m.

The injured party was taken to a trauma centre.

The cause of the collision is not immediately clear.

Members of the Peel police accident reconstruction team were on scene late Friday night.