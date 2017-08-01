

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a six-year-old boy was killed by his father Monday night in what is believed to be a murder suicide in East York.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Broadview and Gamble avenues, north of Cosburn Avenue Monday night just after 7.

They arrived to find a father and son both without vital signs. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the boy suffered unspecified trauma.

The boy’s mother is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

The two deceased have been identified as 58-year-old Zlatan Cico and Simon Cico, 6, of Toronto.

Investigators say they are not seeking any suspects.