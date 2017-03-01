

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was repeatedly stabbed in the ribs and back while walking his dog east of Toronto’s downtown area last month.

On Feb. 25 at 4 p.m., a 34-year-old man was walking his dog in the area of Dundas Street East and Dalhousie Street when investigators said he unintentionally bumped into another male on the sidewalk.

The suspect allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim repeatedly, before fleeing the scene with an unidentified female.

The pair were last seen heading north on Dalhousie Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while his dog was taken to a local shelter.

The man was discharged from hospital and has since been reunited with his dog.

On Monday, Feb. 27, the suspect was arrested and charged.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, carry a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

He appeared in court at 311 Jarvis Street on Feb. 28.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect on Sunday but those images have been removed from circulation per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).