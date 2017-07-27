

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a police-involved shooting at a plaza in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Police say that they were initially called to a gas station at Credit Valley Town Plaza in the area of Brittania and Creditview roads for a report of an armed robbery in progress at around 2 a.m.

Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Jason Gennaro says that two of the three suspects in that robbery fled the scene in a grey vehicle while the third remained on scene and attempted to rob another establishment.

Gennaro says that suspect then attempted to get into three separate parked vehicles that had people inside them but was unable to gain entry.

At that point, police arrived on scene and had an interaction with the suspect outside a bank.

Gennaro said that one officer discharged his firearm during that interaction, wounding the suspect.

According to paramedics, the boy sustained a single gunshot wound to the torso and was conscious and breathing at the scene. He was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

“We are currently appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or who may have captured the incident on video,” Gennaro told reporters at the scene.

Sources previously told CP24 that a handgun was recovered at the scene; however Gennaro said he could not confirm whether or not the suspect exchanged fire with the officers or whether he was even armed.

He said that a large perimeter has been set up at the scene as investigators look for evidence.

“We anticipate that it will be shut down for several more hours, probably most of the day,” he said. “The reason that the perimeter is so big is because there were several scenes and several parts to this in investigation. Peel police have a part in this as well. They have a parallel investigation going with regards to the robbery attempts.”

Gennaro said that Peel police are continuing to look for the two other suspects that fled the scene.

All that is known about those suspect at this point is that they are young males, Gennaro said.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.