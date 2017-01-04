Featured
Boy, 15, facing charges after allegedly possessing firearm while avoiding RIDE check
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:59PM EST
A 15-year-old boy avoided a RIDE checkpoint, crashed a vehicle and fled police while armed with a gun, according to Toronto investigators.
The drama unfolded Tuesday as Toronto police were conducting a spot check in the Dufferin Street and British Columbia Road area at approximately 1:40 a.m.
According to police, the boy detoured around the spot check area in order to avoid officers at the checkpoint.
Officers then located the blue SUV a short distance away after it crashed into a hydro pole.
The teen allegedly fled the scene on foot but officers were able to catch up to a suspect and place them under arrest.
Police say they found a loaded firearm during the arrest.
The Toronto teen is now facing 13 charges including failing to stop when directed by police, driving without a motor vehicle license and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
