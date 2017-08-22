Body of Ontario man found along Appalachian Trail in Maine
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 6:12AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2017 6:14AM EDT
WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine - Authorities say the body of a Canadian man has been found along the Appalachian Trail in Maine.
WABI-TV reports that the body of 55-year-old Gerald Gabon, of Ontario, was found Sunday evening by another hiker along the trail in Wyman Township in Franklin County.
The Maine Warden Service says Gabon was hiking alone and may have suffered a medical episode.
The section of the Appalachian Trail is rough, with rugged parts and no cellphone reception.
A helicopter was sent to retrieve the body.