

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





The body of a 46-year-old man known to visit Toronto was found at a construction site in the Township of King last Friday, prompting York Region’s homicide unit to start an investigation.

Police say the deceased man was found in the area of Jane Street and Mount Mellick around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The victim was identified by police as Richard Layton of no fixed address. He was known to frequent the area of Sherborne and Dundas streets in Toronto, police say

The homicide unit is appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who knows him or who may have seen him in the area before Dec. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.