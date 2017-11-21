

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out vehicle near Woodbine Racetrack this morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 5 a.m. for a vehicle fire in a ditch near the Etobicoke racetrack.

The fire was extinguished and police say they believe a body was found inside the car a short time later.

Paramedics confirm that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear if the incident is suspicious or if the vehicle was involved in a collision prior to the fire.

Toronto police are asking any possible witnesses to come forward.

Officers have shut down the area for the ongoing investigation.