

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been found dead following a search for two GTA men who went missing in a canoe accident on Sturgeon Lake, in the Kawartha Lakes area, early this morning.

Emergency responders were called to the lake to assist with a canoe that had capsized at around 2:35 a.m.

According to OPP, four young men from Toronto were in the canoe when it capsized. One of the men managed to swim to shore, while another was rescued by OPP using a civilian boat.

However two occupants of the boat could not be accounted for.

Rescue teams, including divers and a police helicopter, spent most of the day searching the area.

Police said in a news release Sunday evening that searchers pulled one deceased person from the water at around 5:25 p.m. Police have not yet identified the body.

Police said they would continue searching the lake until dusk and resume their search efforts in the morning.