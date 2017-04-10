

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





After attending all 39 of the Toronto Blue Jays’ home openers, one super fan will be watching at home with his family this year due to the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Since the first opener at Exhibition Stadium back in 1977, Bruce Nelson has never missed sitting in the stands when the first pitch is thrown over home plate. But this year, Nelson will watch from his couch while eating dinner with his family on Tuesday night.

“It’s a sad moment, but there will be next year,” Nelson told CTV News Toronto.

Nelson has held season tickets for 40 years.

He and his wife took their three children to the first ever home opener, which they say started a lengthy family tradition and instilled a love for baseball amongst the whole family.

“It was freezing (that day) but nobody cared,” he said. “It was snowing – they had to clear the field. If you get to the first game ever of a new sport in town, you don’t care what it’s like (outside).”

‘The Blue Jays mean everything to me and my family’

Baseball is more than just a sport to the Nelson family.

Although they cannot attend this year’s home opener at the Rogers Centre, Nelson told CTV News Toronto they are excited to watch it together as a family.

“The Blue Jays mean everything to me,” he said. “It’s just a special moment – when people grow up you sort of have your own life but when you go back to the baseball stadium and you’re sitting with a family and when the Jays get a run or a home run and everybody’s cheering and giving high fives it’s your family.”

And it isn’t just Nelson’s children who cheer for the Blue Jays, the fan fair has been passed down three generations to his grandchildren.

“My wife loves it, my kids have grown up on it and love it and now my grandkids both play baseball and they love it,” he said.

After years of collecting Blue Jays memorabilia, Nelson has imparted most of his collectables to his 15-year-old grandson Jake Bucovetsky.

The walls and shelfs of Bucovetsky’s bedroom are filled with autographed baseball, jerseys and old ticket stubs, including one from the very first home opener his grandfather attended.

The enclosed ticket, which costed Nelson $5 at the time, was one of the most expensive seats in the house he recalled.

The collection also contains a ticket stub from the first game at the Sky Dome back in 1989 and a replica ring from 1993 that Nelson was sent after the Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series so he could celebrate with them.

Throughout Bucovetsky’s childhood he had the oppourtunity to attend several baseball games with his grandparents. He said his favourite part about going to the games is being in the atmosphere with family and friends.

“I always loved watching Jays baseball and I love playing baseball – it’s a great sport,” he said.

Bucovetsky’s mother and Nelson’s daughter, Randi Nelson, said she is constantly surrounded by baseball – between her parents watching every game and her son wanting to play in the MLB, but she enjoys it too.

“Everybody in my family, from my brothers to my nephews to my nieces, we are all big Jays fans and it started with my parents,” she said. “I liked baseball (growing up), it was the one sport I actually enjoyed watching and playing. It was just part of our family.”

Keeping the hope alive over 40 years

Nelson has watched the Blue Jays through their highs and lows.

He attended the World Series games when the Blue Jays won in 1992 and 1993 and has kept the hope alive ever since. Even when the team was in a draught before becoming playoff contenders in the past couple of years, he continued to cheer them on.

“In baseball – in every sport – there’s always the hope that everything will come along and you’ll get the right combination – the right everything – to make it,” he said.

The Blue Jays have won one out of their first five games of the 2017 regular season. They will face off at the Rogers Centre against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night for their home opener beginning at 7:07 p.m.