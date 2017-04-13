

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The slumping Toronto Blue Jays were beaten 2-1 by the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, losing their sixth straight and eighth in nine outings this season.

They may also have lost star third baseman Josh Donaldson, forced to leave the game in the sixth inning after pulling up running out an RBI double.

About the only thing missing for the league-worst Jays in the first month of the season has been a plague of locusts.

Closer Zach Britton made it interesting in the ninth for Baltimore (6-2), putting men on second and third with one after a Troy Tulowitzki single, Russell Martin walk and wild pitch. But Kevin Pillar grounded out to the pitcher, with Tulowitzki staying at third, and pitch-hitter Steve Pearce flied out.

Toronto (1-8) is mired in the worst start in franchise history, due mostly to a popgun offence.

Toronto pitchers recorded 15 strikeouts but once again got no run support. The Jays have scored three runs or less in seven of their nine outings.