Blue Jays and Bautista working 'very hard' on return
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) tosses his bat aside after hitting a infield ground out against the Boston Red Sox during fifth inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, May 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 1:13PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 3:23PM EST
TORONTO -- Outfielder Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays are "working really hard" to bring him back to the club, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing. The sides are discussing one-, two- and three-year agreements.
The 36-year-old Bautista hit 22 homers with 69 RBIs last year while batting .234 in an injury-slowed season.
Bautista (265) ranks second behind Carlos Delgado (336) on Toronto's career home run list. After Toronto ended a 22-year playoff drought with an AL East title in 2015, Bautista hit a memorable three-run homer in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Texas, punctuating his shot with a bat flip.
He did not accept Toronto's US$17.2 million qualifying offer.
The Blue Jays' failure earlier this off-season to re-sign fan favourite Edwin Encarnacion did not go over well in Toronto, which led the AL in attendance. Encarnacion signed a $60 million, three-year deal with Cleveland after the Blue Jays withdrew their $80 million, four-year offer and reached a $33 million, three-year agreement with Kendrys Morales. Encarnacion hit 42 home runs and tied Boston's David Ortiz for the AL RBIs lead at 127.
