

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An elderly blind man rescued from a collapsed home in Hamilton has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The Hamilton Fire Department confirmed a “major house collapse” had occurred on Gibson Avenue, near Birch Avenue and Barton Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Dozens of firefighters attended the scene.

Initially, they reported that one person was trapped in the basement of the wreckage.

Hamilton Police later confirmed that a man had been freed from the home by firefighters and taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries was not provided.

A neighbour said the man is known to have a service dog with him, however Hamilton fire has not been able to find the dog.

“Our crews went in with our confined space specialist we were able to get to our one patient who was down in the basement,” Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci said. “We were able to make contact.”

“There was a dog inside but unfortunately we have not been able to make contact with the dog.”

One resident, Rhonda Murphy, who has lived on the street for 24 years said she’s never seen anything like this.

“It’s really tragic,” she said.

Murphy added she heard “a big bang” in reference to the explosion.

“It rattled my windows, rattled the whole house,” she said.

Another resident said the explosion lifted the house off the ground and “sent stuff flying onto the street,” and called the incident “pretty wild.”

One witness said he saw a white cloud and ran towards the explosion. He said he knew the elderly man was alive because he “hollered” at him that’s how he knew he was alive.

As well, the victim’s daughter attended the scene and could be heard shouting “I love you” as her father was rescued.

Images and videos from photojournalists at the scene show a decimated home surrounded by firetrucks.

The roof of the structure can be seen lying on the lot’s front lawn.

Shrapnel and pieces of furniture appear jutting out from the pile of debris, some of it scatted onto adjacent lawns.

Officials said the man who was rescued, was the only person inside when the explosion happened.

Police said that gas was shut off between Sherman and Birch avenues and Princess to Cannon streets.

In total, approximately 200 homes have been affected and those homeowners should expect the gas to be shut off for several hours, officials said.

Hamilton Fire has cleared the scene.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall was called following the incident, according to Hamilton Fire. However, no cause of the explosion has been determined.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and have much of the street blocked off.