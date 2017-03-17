Featured
Blaze guts Markham home, Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal notified
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 6:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 8:03AM EDT
An overnight blaze at a home in Markham will be investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
The fire broke out at a residence on Hartwell Road shortly after midnight.
According to York Regional Police, there was not anybody inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.
The fire did, however, cause some damage to several neighboring homes. Police say the damage was not structural in nature.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
