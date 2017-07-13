

Sandie Benitah, CTV Toronto





A woman told police she may have been robbed by an acquaintance who snuck into her apartment Saturday evening.

The woman, who lives in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood near Don Mills and Lawrence, was asleep in her apartment at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night when she woke up to find a man she knew standing in her bedroom, police said.

She was startled and asked him how he got in to her home. At that point, a second man entered her apartment.

Police say the men left when they couldn’t explain why they were there.

A short time later, the woman discovered several of her belongings had gone missing.

Authorities have released a photo of one of the suspects but only had a vague description of the second man wanted in the case.

A suspect identified as 27-year-old Toronto resident Edevaldo Agaraj is wanted for “break, enter and commit,” police said.