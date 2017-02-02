Featured
Bieber hit during All-Star weekend was 'just good fun,' Pronger says
Singer Justin Bieber, who is playing for Team Gretzky, is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP / Mark J. Terrill)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 9:02PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 9:07PM EST
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Bieber's biggest smash hit may have been the one Chris Pronger gave him during All-Star weekend.
Is it too late for Pronger to say sorry?
Well, Pronger, one of the NHL's greatest defenceman, certainly won't apologize for the smack down he delivered on Beiber that became a social media sensation because of a photo by the AP's Mark J. Terrill.
Pronger, who works for the NHL's Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing.
Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half of a celebrity exhibition game by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league as a hard-nosed defenceman.
"Just good fun," Pronger said Thursday night. "A little massage to his back, a little face wash. I tried to hit the full spectrum."
Pronger was in Philadelphia as part of a celebration of former Flyers captains in their 50th anniversary season. He helped lead the Flyers to the 2010 Stanley Cup finals, where they lost to Chicago in six games.
Pronger's grin captured in the photo made it seem like he had one of the happiest hits in his hockey career.
"I wouldn't go that far," Pronger said. "Certainly getting a lot of mileage out of a photo, that's for sure."
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Update expected on Dec. 14 murder outside Scarborough restaurant
- Toronto housing sales up 12 per cent year-over-year in January: TREB
- Police planning R.I.D.E checks across GTA on Super Bowl Sunday
- Bystanders who helped victim of hate-motivated assault at Finch Station speak out
- Two more arrested in child sex abuse that was arranged with parents