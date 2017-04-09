

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge is underway at Fort York National Historic Site this afternoon.

More than 10,000 Canadian troops were killed and wounded in the fight against the Germans in northern France. The victory, set against the backdrop of the First World War in April 1917, put Canadians on the map as a powerful force while setting them apart from Britain.

“We talk today about Vimy Ridge being a watershed moment. And it’s a watershed moment because that was the first time that four Canadian divisions…had actually fought together as a group,” Fort York program development officer Kevin Hebib said Sunday.

“The reason we’re commemorating this of course is that Canadian innovation and Canadian planning under the direction of the British Army allowed a war that had slowed down and stopped to get mobile and push back a very, very well dug in opponent.

War reenactor Craig Williams said he is able to better understand what soldiers went through during the First World War by putting on a uniform and walking “where they walked.”

“We actually go to a place where they have trenches dug. We live in trenches for 24 hours at a time. Once you get into that situation of experiential history you actually start to realize why they did things a certain way,” he said.

“You can read all you want, but you’re not going to get any kind of a feeling…And even then we’re only getting a very light feeling of what they went through.”

Unlike what many people think, Williams added, soldiers were not only young men.

“Yes, there were young men there, but there were also older men there. And so, I think it’s also important for people to know, these guys were soldiers, yes, but they were also teachers and bakers and truck drivers and just regular people who decided that this is what they needed to do.”

The Canadian Armed Forces are scheduled to lead a military remembrance parade and commemorative service later Sunday afternoon. A Vimy oak tree will also be planted at the Garrison Common.

“Canadians have a great deal to be proud of,” said Hebib, “and also a great deal to reflect upon today on this national day of remembrance.”

Mayor John Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne are set to speak at Fort York on Sunday as well.