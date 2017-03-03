

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Batman wasn’t the only superhero at a Newmarket hospital on Thursday.

Four-year-old Lawrence, who has been undergoing cancer treatment for the past three years, had a special visit from Batman after his final round of chemotherapy.

Lawrence received his last cancer treatment at the Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario Clinic at Southlake Regional Health Centre in the area of Davis Drive and Prospect Street.

At the hospital, Lawrence, who will be five years old in June, got off the elevator to be greeted by Batman.

The two superheroes compared their muscles and arm wrestled each other showcasing Lawrence’s strength during his battle with cancer.

“Your super-strength is working,” Batman said after Lawrence defeated him in a match of arm wrestling.

Lawrence was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma in January 2014. He was 19-months-old at the time of his diagnosis.

Before leaving the hospital, Lawrence and his mother rang the bell signifying his journey of cancer treatments was over.

“My treatment’s done, this course has run and I am on my way,” Lawrence and his mother sang together before sharing a hug.

Before being shared many times online, the video highlighting Lawrence’s story of strength was originally posted to Southlake Regional Health Centre’s YouTube page.