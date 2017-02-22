Featured
Barrie retirement home fire may have started in resident's room
Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 10:11PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 10:13PM EST
A fire inside a Barrie retirement home sent one person to hospital.
The patient is believed to be a resident at Woods Park Care Centre retirement residence who suffered smoke inhalation.
The fire broke out Wednesday evening around 6:40 p.m. on Lillian Cres. Authorities believe it started in a resident’s room.
Barrie Fire Services quickly brought the blaze under control.
About 20 residents have been displaced from their homes. They have been temporarily relocated to other rooms in the building.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause and origin of the fire but fire officials said sprinklers in the building and the professionalism of staff helped avoid a tragedy in this case.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man arrested after reports of person carrying gun in Harbourfront neighbourhood
- Parents concerned after bus driver refuses to drop kids off in Brampton
- Ontario teacher found guilty of misconduct in anti-vaccination case
- Barrie retirement home fire may have started in resident's room
- Police charge former Brampton hockey coach in connection with historic sex assault case