

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A fire inside a Barrie retirement home sent one person to hospital.

The patient is believed to be a resident at Woods Park Care Centre retirement residence who suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening around 6:40 p.m. on Lillian Cres. Authorities believe it started in a resident’s room.

Barrie Fire Services quickly brought the blaze under control.

About 20 residents have been displaced from their homes. They have been temporarily relocated to other rooms in the building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and origin of the fire but fire officials said sprinklers in the building and the professionalism of staff helped avoid a tragedy in this case.