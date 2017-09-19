

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Students in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board say a ban on backpacks in classrooms is causing headaches for many students who have too much to carry to class.

The ban is currently in place at select schools across the board and instructs students to leave their backpacks, purses and bags in their locker.

The policy says that the accessories create “unnecessary clutter” and are a “threat” to health and safety.

But one frustrated high school student has launched an online petition on change.org, calling for an end to the ban, which she says has caused “problems” in her school since it was implemented.

“Students are dropping books and bumping into other students which causes a hazard,” the petition reads.

“Students in higher grade levels are unable to carry all of their necessary belongings because they have too much to carry.”

One student who commented on the petition said the rule prevents them from bringing their medication to class.

Bruce Campbell, general manager of Communications and Community Relations with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School, said the ban has been put in place at certain schools to curb clutter.

“It is not a boardwide ban. Some schools have been doing this for years with no issue,” Campbell said in an email to CP24.

“If a student has a unique need to bring their backpack to class, or need to bring personal items, they can have the discussion at the school with admin. There is flexibility in this regard.”

The petition has garnered nearly 600 signatures since it was launched.