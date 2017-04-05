Featured
Average price of Toronto area home jumps 33.2 per cent in March
A "sold" sign is pictured outside a house. (The Canadian Press/Richard Buchan)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 7:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 7:51AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto area saw real estate prices soar again last month, with the average jumping 33.2 per cent from the same time last year.
The Toronto Real Estate Board says the average price in the area rose to $916,567 -- up from $688,011 in March 2016.
