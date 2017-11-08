Auston Matthews to miss game against Minnesota Wild due to lingering injury
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews skates prior to the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. To help Matthews through the first offensive slowdown of his early NHL career, Mike Babcock has been employing video of Sidney Crosby and Henrik Zetterberg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 12:05PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 12:17PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they host the Minnesota Wild tonight.
Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed that Matthews is out day-to-day with what the team calls a lingering "upper-body injury."
Matthews will miss a game for the first time in his career.
His status was up in the air after he missed Tuesday's practice.
Matthews has 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games for Toronto this season.